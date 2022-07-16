Angela Nwosu dragged to filth after gifting her one-year-old daughter, a mini estate on her birthday

A self acclaimed digital Ogbanje, Angela Nwosu celebrated her first daughter’s birthday on July 15.

She reaveled gifting her a mini estate in Lekki which is under construction to be completed in 90 days.

While sharing the photos of the mini estate on her Facebook page she wrote :

“This is the CGI of Aria’s birthday gift from us. 🥰

It’s a mini estate of 4 rooftop duplex houses, with swimming pool, in a gated community in lekki, called Aria’s Court 1 Estate. The project is handled by Aria Austin properties limited, which is a real estate company we opened for her. The construction has started and it’s a 90 days project. The video of the progress is posted on my page AngieNation. Shout out to Aria Austin, a baby landlady with tenants that now owns an estate and much more to come. Gracious and blessed child. 🙌 🥰 🙌”

See her post below;



This development has been followed by a lot of congratulatory messages to the influencer with a large following on Facebook.

However, a certain barrister on Facebook by the name, Azubuike ihejeme accused Angela of defrauding people under the pretence of being a Facebook juju mama.

He went ahead to narrate his friend’s encounter with her. The lady lost all her properties after buying her charms.

This scam is strongest and longest lasting.

While the poor masses subscribers to this juju are still languishing in their penury and hardships,

“The Facebook juju mama is cashing out steadily. I know of one lady that had sold her car and other belongings, invested same in this invocation of juju scam, and procured lots of magical bangles and wrists beads. But, she still trekking till now, after two years. Mugu mountains in this country is too much! Their mugu, her gains!”

See his post below;

