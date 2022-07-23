Anita Joseph reveals secret to her blissful marriage despite ill-wish for separation

Anita Joseph, a popular Nollywood actress, has addressed the internet trolls who wish for her marriage to fail once more.

Trolls have always been on their case since the thespian’s marriage to MC Fish, especially when a celebrity marriage fails.

Anita revealed in a recent interview with The Sun Newspapers that the pressure to end her marriage is actually her motivation to keep going.

Speaking about the strategy used, the curvy actress stated that her mother’s lessons on marriage upkeep have since helped her.

“Whenever, a colleague’s marriage crash, these online trolls will come to face me. One told me recently that it is remaining me. However, I feel pity for the people dragging me because they are giving me more reasons to post more romantic moments with my husband on social media.

They won’t ever stop me from posting my happy moments, never. Celebrity marriage is not easy, we face a lot of pressure out there but you must be stubborn and insist that yours works.

Again, I knew what I wanted before going into marriage; and what my mother taught me about marriage is still imbedded in me. She taught me to always shut up when my husband is talking and not to talk back; especially in arguments.

Two captains can’t be in one ship. Not like you can’t say your piece but there’s a time to pause and let him talk. These things are not easy but for two to work you must agree,” she told The Sun Newspapers

Speaking about her choice of marrying a man 10 years younger, Anita Joseph affirmed that age doesn’t count.

“When people try to mock me by saying I married a younger lover, I just laugh. It is very hilarious. You know people assume a lot, because I’m plumpy and he’s slim that’s why they feel that way, but it’s cool, we don’t care.

Now is the age that is their problem while some of them don’t even have a working relationship. Some can’t keep a man for 2 months. They can continue talking, while we enjoy our marriage. His grace has kept us no regrets at all.”