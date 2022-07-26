Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson Suleiman

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Destiny Etiko, a popular Nollywood actress, has responded to claims that she is romantically involved with Apostle Johnson Suleiman.

After the allegation went viral, the actress took to Instagram to share a cryptic post.

A faceless and controversial blogger, Gistlovers has been dragging the Omega Fire Ministries’ General Overseer while accusing him of sleeping with countless actresses such as: Mercy Johnson, Halima Abubakar, Shan George, Daniella Okeke, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and so on.

Recently, Destiny Etiko was added to the list and she resorted to penning a short note on her page.

In her words:

“It’s sad when they kick dirt on your name with the same shoes you gave them.”

