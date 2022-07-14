Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he turns 40

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has listed out 40 reasons why she is in love with him.

The Reality star clocks 40 years today July 14 and his caring spouse has taken to her social media page to praise him.

She shared a video of Ebuka and her having the best of times as she reeled out the reasons she loves him.

She wrote:

“This is 40

40 reasons why I love you.

1: You are kind

2: you’re amazing father

3: You are loyal

4: You’re God fearing

5: You love your family

6: Your patience

7: Your sensitivity

8: Your constant support of me

9: Your charm

10: Your fashion sense

11: You have an open mind

12: You’re a feminist

13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh

14: You never give up on me

15: You buy me nice bags 😬

16: You’re my atm

17: You know something about everything

18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒)

19: You’re sexy

20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos

21: You’re intentional with me

22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe

23: You know how to cheer me up (food)

24: You’re a realist

25: You have passion for all that you do

26: Your courage to chase your dream

27: You’re level headed

28: Your confidence

29: You are intelligent

30: You are disciplined

31: You have the most gorgeous smile

32: Your relationship with God

33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me )

34: You are a man of your word

35: You’re a hard worker

36: you accept and understand my moody personality

37: You are reliable

38:Your work ethic

39: Your humility

40: Your morals