Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he turns 40

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the wife of popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has listed out 40 reasons why she is in love with him.
The Reality star clocks 40 years today July 14 and his caring spouse has taken to her social media page to praise him.
She shared a video of Ebuka and her having the best of times as she reeled out the reasons she loves him.
She wrote:
“This is 40
40 reasons why I love you.
1: You are kind
2: you’re amazing father
3: You are loyal
4: You’re God fearing
5: You love your family
6: Your patience
7: Your sensitivity
8: Your constant support of me
9: Your charm
10: Your fashion sense
11: You have an open mind
12: You’re a feminist
13: Your eyes get tinier when you laugh
14: You never give up on me
15: You buy me nice bags 😬
16: You’re my atm
17: You know something about everything
18: You’re extremely diplomatic (😒)
19: You’re sexy
20: Your inner strength that helps you keep calm in the midst of chaos
21: You’re intentional with me
22: You make the kids and I feel completely safe
23: You know how to cheer me up (food)
24: You’re a realist
25: You have passion for all that you do
26: Your courage to chase your dream
27: You’re level headed
28: Your confidence
29: You are intelligent
30: You are disciplined
31: You have the most gorgeous smile
32: Your relationship with God
33: You keep to time( that’s extremely important to me )
34: You are a man of your word
35: You’re a hard worker
36: you accept and understand my moody personality
37: You are reliable
38:Your work ethic
39: Your humility
40: Your morals
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES