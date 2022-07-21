Emotional moment brothers met for the very first time (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A tiktoker identified as chun_lee48 has shared an emotional video of himself reuniting with his family after being abroad for 15 years.

According to him, he hasn’t seen his mother in 15 years and has also never seen his youngest sibling who was born while he was away.

He captioned his videos:
“Going to see my mum and brother for the first time in 15 years. I will be seeing our last born for the first time ever.🥹

Waiting for my gate to be announced.

We are about to board the plane, it’s a 7 hours journey.

Sitted and excited… Sorry I couldn’t get more footage in side the plane, i slept off.😂

We arrived in Nigeria already, the heat is from hell.😂

Going to the hotel room now, I don’t know how he will react.
…….he doesn’t even know I’m coming home 🥹
Seeing my brother for the first time.🥹🥹
My aunty called him over. He walked past me at first.

Moment of realization
He started crying 🥹… I wanted to cry as well but I be big boy Nah”

Read some comments below:
@semiloreyyy:As in guy I dey cry when watching this video. How come you didn’t cry 😢 it’s so emotional ❤️❤️❤️❤️… Omaleee said am a big boy😂😂

@yvonnedave3:I swr chunlee u wanted to cry but u were just using laugh to hold it😂

@victoriaoyekunle:This made me cry 🥺🥺😭 and you know why. Especially when you mom joined in. It’s the way you were shining your teeth for me tho 😂😂

@lolastitches5:I was so emotional cos I know what it means 🥺🥺 tears really roll down my chick 🥺🥺

Watch the videos below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNHE5Yje/?k=1

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMN9pnhWj/

