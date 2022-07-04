TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Family Is Everything” – Actress Chika Ike Says As She Shares Video With Lovely Kids

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Chika Nancy Ike, has posted lovely new photos and video of herself and two kids enjoying a family time together.

She posted the photos and videos on her verified Instagram account while flaunting her assets for her fans to see.

She also shared a video showing herself with two beautiful children at a restaurant eating together.

In her caption, the Nollywood actress stated that her family is everything.

She wrote:
“Family is everything 💋 ❤️”
It’s going to be an awesome July 💫 ✨”

The beautiful actress went on to declare that the month of July will definitely be a great one for her. Fans and well wishers have taken to the comment section to shower praises on her.

Watch the video below:

 

