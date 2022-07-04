“Family Is Everything” – Actress Chika Ike Says As She Shares Video With Lovely Kids

Nollywood actress, Chika Nancy Ike, has posted lovely new photos and video of herself and two kids enjoying a family time together.

She posted the photos and videos on her verified Instagram account while flaunting her assets for her fans to see.

She also shared a video showing herself with two beautiful children at a restaurant eating together.

In her caption, the Nollywood actress stated that her family is everything.

She wrote:

“Family is everything 💋 ❤️”

It’s going to be an awesome July 💫 ✨”

The beautiful actress went on to declare that the month of July will definitely be a great one for her. Fans and well wishers have taken to the comment section to shower praises on her.

Watch the video below: