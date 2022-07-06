Funke Akindele emerges Lagos State PDP Deputy governorship candidate

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has emerged as the deputy Guber candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos state governorship election.

Following the announcement of five names as probable running mates for the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor, Funke gained support.

Twitter user and Political Strategist, Hon. Otaigbe Imadegbelo, verified this in a post he shared.

Netizens have reacted to the the news:

Mubarak wrote;

“Funke Akindele-Bello is the Lagos PDP Deputy Guber candidate.

She’ll lose but she’ll be a good loser.”

Temitope wrote;

“When did Funke Akindele become a member of PDP?

If it can with Tonto Dikeh in Rivers, it is also possible in Lagos.”

Samuel wrote;

“I once said Lagos governorship election ‘ll be keenly contested, dear beloved on dis street, I’m eating my words back

Eko PDP are just there 2 fulfil all righteousness, Jandor won’t smell 200k votes

Funke Akindele as Deputy Governor, was she nt convicted in 2019, 10yrs don nack”