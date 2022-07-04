TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A young lady has taken to her Instagram account to narrate how she got dumped by the father of her twin babies while she was pregnant.

‎She revealed that her ex-boyfriend had dumped her after she told him that she was pregnant and he insisted that he wanted nothing to do with the babies.

So, she made up her mind to be a single mother but along the line she she met a man who accepted her not minding the fact that she was pregnant and already had two other children.

In her own words:

“In February 2021, I found out that I was pregnant. Their dad didn’t want them….I prepared myself to be a single mother of 4! I started embracing the journey alone…..
Then, I met a man, he didn’t have any children at all.

He chose to be with me through my pregnancy even though doctors said I could near have children again after the Twins. He was there when I gave birth and has been a great father ever since despite the possibility of never having his own children.

Two months after the twins, we found out that we were expecting!!!
And its twins AGAIN!!!
Due: Sept 2022″

