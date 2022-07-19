TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on Mr Ibu’s life” – Afrocandy

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood stars, according to actress AfroCandy Judith, are to blame for Ada Ameh and her daughter’s deaths.

The death of the movie star, which occurred on July 17th, Sunday in Warri, Delta State, elicited a variety of reactions from netizens.

Afrocandy in a post she shared via her Instagram page claimed that ‘Nollywood people’ are behind the death of the thespian and her daughter. She added that they have also made several attempts on Mr Ibu’s life.

READ ALSO

“I’m so happy I apologized to her before her…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo…

In her words:

“Na wa oh for Nollywood people! So y’all took this woman’s only child and that wasn’t enough, now she’s gone too? Ah! One n

eeds to be careful cos nobody knows who’s got it out for you, so much envy and jealousy, it’s a pity! I pray she hunts whoever did this to her.

Y’all can go Ask Mr Ibu how many times he has been poisoned, it’s online too, and he’s not the only one that’s been in that situation so shut up”

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

Lady tackles boyfriend for not paying for the food of her 18 friends whom she…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on…

OPM pastor offers financial support to two ladies fighting over Aguba, gives…

How is the Nigerian Hospitality Industry Embracing Online Casinos?

“I’m so happy I apologized to her before her death” – Blessing…

Male employee wears short skirt to work after men were banned from wearing…

Man hides his face as babe tries to show him off after receiving birthday gift…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More