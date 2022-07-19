How Nollywood people ended Ada Ameh and her daughter, made repeated attempts on Mr Ibu’s life” – Afrocandy

Nollywood stars, according to actress AfroCandy Judith, are to blame for Ada Ameh and her daughter’s deaths.

The death of the movie star, which occurred on July 17th, Sunday in Warri, Delta State, elicited a variety of reactions from netizens.

Afrocandy in a post she shared via her Instagram page claimed that ‘Nollywood people’ are behind the death of the thespian and her daughter. She added that they have also made several attempts on Mr Ibu’s life.

In her words:

“Na wa oh for Nollywood people! So y’all took this woman’s only child and that wasn’t enough, now she’s gone too? Ah! One n

eeds to be careful cos nobody knows who’s got it out for you, so much envy and jealousy, it’s a pity! I pray she hunts whoever did this to her.

Y’all can go Ask Mr Ibu how many times he has been poisoned, it’s online too, and he’s not the only one that’s been in that situation so shut up”

See the post below: