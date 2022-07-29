“I felt betrayed by him in private”- Fancy Acholonu sheds light on her break up with Alex Ekubo, tenders an apology

Fancy Acholonu, the ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo, has spoken out about their breakup. The American actress and businesswoman cleared the air about her failed relationship with the actor.

On August 25th, Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu ended their relationship by unfollowing each other on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram.

Fancy Acholonu confirmed their breakup on her official Instagram page, pleading for privacy.

According to Fancy, she broke up with him because they both needed to find happiness and live in their truth.

In her words;

“Hey Guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship, engagement and I have called off the wedding with Alexx Ekubo. I am aware that this may be a shock to many people. I made the best decision for myself because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth. At this time, my family and I ask for you all to please respect our privacy. Thank you so much!”.

Many took advantage of the situation, to question Alex Ekubo’s sexuality.

Her statement, ‘Living in their truth’ sparked outrage as netizens and some Instagram bloggers alleged that the sexuality of Alex Ekubo caused the crash of the relationship.

Setting the records straight, Fancy Acholonu in a lengthy post on her Instagram stated that her words were twisted and taken out of context.

She debunked the rumors of him being homosexual.

Fancy Acholonu also tendered an apology to him and his family over how she handled the breakup.

However, Fancy stated that she wouldn’t be disclosing why they broke up since she and Alex had talked things out and he had apologized to her in private.

Read her lengthy post,