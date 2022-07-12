“I have been going through so much in my life” – Omah Lay goes emotional (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, a popular singer, has opened up about his life struggles, stating that he has been through a lot.

In the video, the Damn crooner revealed that he had lost a lot of friends and used the opportunity to thank those who had been there for him through thick and thin, promising never to stop loving them.

The singer appeared to be fighting back tears at one point in the video.

Reacting to the video, fans sent love to the talented lyrics composer.

ikemeamara wrote:
“Omah I just came back from a lot🥹🥹”

luxurygiftandpillow wrote:
“Be strong omah lay, I love your music and you are cool too, whatever you are going through, may God almighty reach out to it for you.”

tour_lanny wrote:
“Everybody just dey go through something. God will see us through IJN”

amyshine0 wrote:
“So many persons are secretly fighting a battle. I hope you SAIL through whatever that is bothering you.”

