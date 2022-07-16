TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian female biker identified as Fehitoluwa Okegbenle, has revealed that it only took her just 3 weeks and 4 days to plan her wedding.

The biker had the simplest wedding as she didn’t want to stress anyone with an elaborate wedding

She revealed this on her official twitter page. According to her, it only took her 25 days to plans her wedding although we are in times ladies go to any length to ensure they have an elaborate and talk of the town wedding.

She tweeted:
“I had the simplest wedding, I didn’t stress people. 

I planned my wedding in 3 weeks 4 days and mahn it was crazy for me.

I will do a documentation of the whole process later.

One thing I want to say is, I am happy and fulfilled.

Thanks to my amazing family and friends.”
Fehitoluwa had her court wedding at the popular Ministry of Interior, Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos State, with few family members and friends.

See her tweet below:

