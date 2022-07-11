“I won” – Nigerian lady forgives and gets engaged to boyfriend who cheated with 3 women

A Nigerian lady shared a love story in which forgiveness took center stage following cases of infidelity.

She claimed to have forgiven her boyfriend after he cheated on her with her ex-best friend.

She had also discovered that he had affairs with two other girls, according to the young woman.

Despite his chronic cheating, she agreed to marry him when he proposed to her.

She revealed the shocking story in a video she shot with her fiancé as they were leaving the house.

