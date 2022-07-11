“I won” – Nigerian lady forgives and gets engaged to boyfriend who cheated with 3 women

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady shared a love story in which forgiveness took center stage following cases of infidelity.

She claimed to have forgiven her boyfriend after he cheated on her with her ex-best friend.

She had also discovered that he had affairs with two other girls, according to the young woman.

Despite his chronic cheating, she agreed to marry him when he proposed to her.

She revealed the shocking story in a video she shot with her fiancé as they were leaving the house.

In other news; A grandma was seen advisng her granddaughter on the kind of man to bring home.

According to her , she should being home a man who is rich because the family population is quiet high.

In the video making rounds online, the old woman asked her if she understands what she said.

