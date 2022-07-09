“I’m into responsible men, leave my DM” – BBNaija’s Alex Unusual begs lesb!ans

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alex Unusual has begged members of the LGBT to please leave her DM.

Apparently, some lesb!ans had been storming her social media Dms to ask her out.

She pleaded with them, as she told them that she’s into responsible men and not women.

She wrote:

“Dear lesb!ans, please I’m into responsible men. Sweethearts, leave my dm. Enjoy yourself and have a nice day.”

Netizens have reacted to her post:

@fabulosgloria wrote; ” If I hadn’t experienced this I would say this is clout. But recently there has been an invasion of l3sbians in women’s DMs lately. I have had 6 between April and now. My friend has had much more. I was beginning to wonder what I was doing wrong to attract that kind of attention but I guess it’s just another pandemic”

