Man angrily denounces his state, Osun following Ademola Adeleke’s victory

An irate man has denounced his state of origin, Osun after Ademola Adeleke emerged governor.

After the gubernatorial election, which was held on Saturday, the ‘dancing senator’ , known for his carefree attitude and dance routines, won on Sunday, July 17.

An Osun guy who disapproves of Adeleke’s victory because he sees him as a joker finds the outcome unpleasant.

The man has taken to Twitter to denounce his state.

He wrote:

“I denounce Osun State as my State with immediate effect.

I can’t be from a state that will be governed by an inept and incompetent clown. —

I wish the people of Osun State good luck with their choice.

A disgrace and an absolute shame.

Losing a state because of stupid internal politics, everybody wants to play God.

Now Osun state is in the hands of a joker. I mean I would feel better if it was a serious individual.”

