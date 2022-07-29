Man grieves as fiancee dies two weeks to wedding

After weeks of preparation for wedding, A young man’s lover passes away just weeks before their wedding ceremony.

Sufiyanu Abubakar, a Twitter user, is overcome with grief as he announces the death of his fiancee.

Their wedding was only two weeks away, according to the groom-to-be, before her tragic death.

Sharing the wedding invitation on the micro-blogging platform, he wrote;

“My fiancee passed away last night. We were supposed to get married in the next 2 weeks, but she is no more. Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un 😭😭😭,” he wrote in a tweet.

