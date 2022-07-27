Man who inked tattoo of Davido on his body reportedly charges 30BG fans to take photos with him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

An obsessed fan of award-winning singer, Davido, has allegedly engineered a way of converting his love into a money-making venture.

The fan inked the face of Davido on his midriff as well as the name of 30BG gang name boldly inscribed on his chest with indelible ink.

According to reports, other fans of Davido who come to take pictures with him are charged some cash for it.

In a video now making the rounds on social media, the obsessed fan could be seen showing off his tattoo proudly with smiles playing on his lips.

Netizens have expressed have however opined that the tattoo looks almost nothing like Davido.

