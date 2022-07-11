Mercy Aigbe marks daughter’s 21st birthday with powerful note

Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, a popular Nollywood actress, lavishes her daughter, Michelle, with love on her birthday.

In 2021, the recently remarried thespian had the grownup lady with her first husband, Lanre Gentry.

Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram to shower her daughter with love and prayers on her 21st birthday.

“Look who turned 21 today!!!! 💃💃💃

My hunny bunny, my chocolata, my caramel topping, the apple of my eyes, my sweet heart, my angel, the first fruit of my womb, by this time 21years ago I don push you out 😁😅, my big baby, the best gift from God to me, my jewel, the best daughter ever, my smart, very intelligent daughter, my source of strength, my world, my everything 😍

You will continue to be the head in all you do, the lord will prosper you beyond measures, you will continue to grow from glory to glory, the lord will guide and protect you, no evil shall befall you, you shall thrive and be successful even beyond my expectations, in Jesus mighty name!

I love you my princes,” she wrote.