Mercy Aigbe shares her side of the story as she tenders an apology for humiliating herself in public

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

More information has emerged regarding the public humiliation of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoman cum actress Omolara Olutokun, better known by her brand name Larrit.

TheinfoNG previously reported on additional updates to the fight and how it began to reveal more videos that shed light on what went wrong.

One of the videos that surfaced on Instagram captured Larrit and Mercy Aigbe exchanging words of insults. The drama started when Mercy Aigbe mentioned the former’s name.

A new update that got many talking online was Mercy Aigbe’s side of the story which supports or claims her innocence in the fight.

According to the details shared by the actress, Larrit instigated the fight by going overboard with her words. Mercy Aigbe referenced the different times Larrit had tried to bring her down online without a just reason.

She also disclosed how she tried to reach out to Larrit, who was once her favourite customer and vice versa.

After much talk, Mercy Aigbe tendered an apology to her disappointed fans and families who felt she should have handled the situation differently.

