“My depression became worse after I slept with my therapist” – Omah Lay spills

Omah Lay, a popular vocalist, discusses depression and the turn it took after speaking with a professional about it.

Following the release of his latest album, ‘Boy Alone,’ the singer announced this on Twitter.

According to Omah Lay, he fell into depression after his babe broke up with him which triggered the need to seek help.

However, he revealed that he ended up sleeping with his therapist which inflated the condition.

In a lengthy tweet, he wrote;

“I wanna spill my heart on this app like this like this. Boy Alone might be the last time y’all will hear me cry on a song, On G I was dead ass down, insecure, scared, depressed, loosing my mind like I was literally gonna kill myself.”