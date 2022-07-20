“My poor baby can’t see” – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

The son of popular singer, Douglas Jack Agu better known as Runtown, has suffered an eye injury that has rendered him partially ‘blind’.

The youngster was running when he slipped and fell, according to Selena, the boy’s mother, and was taken to the emergency room but was attended to after a four-hour wait.

The little lad’s inability to see with the wounded eye was also terribly regretted by the unhappy mother who uploaded pictures of her injured youngster on her social media page.

My poor baby can’t see’, she cried out.

Fans and followers have stormed her comment section and have tried to mollify the embattled mother as they assure her that the young boy would be fine and would see clearly again.

