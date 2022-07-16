Netizens react as Pere and Ebube Nwagbo kiss passionately (Video)

Netizens react as Pere Egbi of BBNaija and Ebube Nwagbo of Nollywood kiss passionately in a movie.

The star, who has appeared in a number of films since the end of the BBNaija reality show, appears to be exceeding expectations.

Pere had an intense moment with Ebube Nwagbo in a recent movie trailer shared on his Instagram page, which drew the attention of many.

Sharing the snippet on his page, he wrote;

“This is the only time I remember actually falling in love. When Hearts Whisper! @poshesteb my love is eternal.”

pere Ebube Nwagbo

Watch the video below …

See some reactions below …

@Anymabel wrote: Ebube, you and Pere should do more movies together. The chemistry is so real’. I love you too together. You just gained a fan.

@Miriablengozi: we need more of you too together

@Jercichioma: We love you and Pere together.

@onyiigifty89: My best part hearing pere speak… jese his voice and accent can wake a dead body

@vikkyraphael: So beautiful as usual u didn’t disappoint…awwww so satisfying to watch I love it boo