Netizens react as Pere and Ebube Nwagbo kiss passionately (Video)

Netizens react as Pere Egbi of BBNaija and Ebube Nwagbo of Nollywood kiss passionately in a movie.
The star, who has appeared in a number of films since the end of the BBNaija reality show, appears to be exceeding expectations.
Pere had an intense moment with Ebube Nwagbo in a recent movie trailer shared on his Instagram page, which drew the attention of many.
Sharing the snippet on his page, he wrote;
“This is the only time I remember actually falling in love. When Hearts Whisper! @poshesteb my love is eternal.”
pere Ebube Nwagbo
Watch the video below …
See some reactions below …
@Anymabel wrote: Ebube, you and Pere should do more movies together. The chemistry is so real’. I love you too together. You just gained a fan.
@Miriablengozi: we need more of you too together
@Jercichioma: We love you and Pere together.
@onyiigifty89: My best part hearing pere speak… jese his voice and accent can wake a dead body
@vikkyraphael: So beautiful as usual u didn’t disappoint…awwww so satisfying to watch I love it boo
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES