Netizens react as Pere and Ebube Nwagbo kiss passionately (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Netizens react as Pere Egbi of BBNaija and Ebube Nwagbo of Nollywood kiss passionately in a movie.

The star, who has appeared in a number of films since the end of the BBNaija reality show, appears to be exceeding expectations.

Pere had an intense moment with Ebube Nwagbo in a recent movie trailer shared on his Instagram page, which drew the attention of many.

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to…

Netizens react to recent video of former pure water hawker,…

Sharing the snippet on his page, he wrote;

“This is the only time I remember actually falling in love. When Hearts Whisper! @poshesteb my love is eternal.”

pere Ebube Nwagbo

Watch the video below …

See some reactions below …

@Anymabel wrote: Ebube, you and Pere should do more movies together. The chemistry is so real’. I love you too together. You just gained a fan.

@Miriablengozi: we need more of you too together

@Jercichioma: We love you and Pere together.

@onyiigifty89: My best part hearing pere speak… jese his voice and accent can wake a dead body

@vikkyraphael: So beautiful as usual u didn’t disappoint…awwww so satisfying to watch I love it boo

