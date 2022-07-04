TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his 80th birthday

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nollywood actor, has astonished his lovers and fans after a frail photo of him surfaced online ahead of his 80th birthday celebration.

Olu Jacobs, who will turn 80 on July 4, 2022, is being feted by legends and stars from Nigeria’s film industry.

Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs’ wife, shared an epic throwback of the legendary actor with a cheerful caption in anticipation of his 80th birthday.

READ ALSO

Nigerians raise funds for Papaya Ex’s father after doing…

Kindhearted Nigerians captured giving money to inmates being…

She wrote: “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is…#[email protected] Birthday loading….”

Worrying reactions have been trailing the photo of Olu Jacobs that surfaced online, with many expressing fear about the actor’s condition. However, he was highly celebrated and prayed for on social media.

Ehumadumiracle: Omg this man is slimmer,and has changed so much ,happy birthday,I hope you get better,much love and cheers to many more years

Ivynwa: Happy birthday to you the Living Legend, you’ll be waxing from strength to Strength, May your Days be Long and more Fruitful! Remain blessed Sir!!!!

kvng.astute: Omo the man done old gan

pretty.juddy: He has paid his dues…. Happy birthday to a Legend.

__maudlyn: Omg! I was scared…happy birthday sir

Omoleyehannah: Oh my God! I was scared, and almost couldn’t read through! Make una dey try write Happy Birthday before pictures abeg

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

James Brown shows proof to fan who asked about his monthly cycle (Video)

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4 kids”…

“I love the fact that she gives me money” – Segun Wealth dives deep on marriage…

“What did I do to deserve this” – Man weeps bitterly after finding out his child…

My wife has turned me to a pauper in the house – Man laments

Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical backside refuses to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

Young lady lies down on busy road after being dumped by boyfriend

Final year student unable to graduate years after being caught writing exam for…

Homeless veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba offered free accommodation, feeding

Lady drops her ex-lover’s child as a gift for him at his church wedding in Akwa…

“God dey enjoy” – Man says as he shows off his beautiful sister who…

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More