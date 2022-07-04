Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his 80th birthday

Olu Jacobs, a veteran Nollywood actor, has astonished his lovers and fans after a frail photo of him surfaced online ahead of his 80th birthday celebration.

Olu Jacobs, who will turn 80 on July 4, 2022, is being feted by legends and stars from Nigeria’s film industry.

Joke Silva, Olu Jacobs’ wife, shared an epic throwback of the legendary actor with a cheerful caption in anticipation of his 80th birthday.

She wrote: “Who has the foggiest idea who this handsome young man is…#[email protected] Birthday loading….”

Worrying reactions have been trailing the photo of Olu Jacobs that surfaced online, with many expressing fear about the actor’s condition. However, he was highly celebrated and prayed for on social media.

Ehumadumiracle: Omg this man is slimmer,and has changed so much ,happy birthday,I hope you get better,much love and cheers to many more years

Ivynwa: Happy birthday to you the Living Legend, you’ll be waxing from strength to Strength, May your Days be Long and more Fruitful! Remain blessed Sir!!!!

kvng.astute: Omo the man done old gan

pretty.juddy: He has paid his dues…. Happy birthday to a Legend.

__maudlyn: Omg! I was scared…happy birthday sir

Omoleyehannah: Oh my God! I was scared, and almost couldn’t read through! Make una dey try write Happy Birthday before pictures abeg