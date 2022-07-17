OsunDecides: INEC officially declares singer Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ademola Adeleke, singer Davido’s uncle, the winner of the just concluded gubernatorial election in Osun State.

Senator Adeleke, who was the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled a total of 402,979 votes after winning 17 out of the 30 local government areas in the state.

The incumbent governor and flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola, won the remaining 13 local government areas with a total of 375,077 votes.

Accord Party came third with 4,508 votes, followed by Labour Party with 2,729 votes, African Action Congress with 2,141 votes and Social Democratic Party with 515 votes.

In other news; A self acclaimed digital Ogbanje, Angela Nwosu celebrated her first daughter’s birthday on July 15.

She reaveled gifting her a mini estate in Lekki which is under construction to be completed in 90 days.