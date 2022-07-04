Peter Obi can’t win presidential election with Labour Party – Kwankwaso

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Ezie Innocent

Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that the Labour Party (LP) has no prospect of winning the 2023 presidential election.

This was said by the former governor of Kano State in a press conference on Sunday, July 3, 2022, regarding a potential coalition with Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Kwankwaso claims that the majority of Obi’s followers hail from the southeast, which is simply one of the nation’s geopolitical regions.

According to kwakwanso, for a candidate to win, he needs votes from other geopolitical zones.

He said:

“In PDP, they (South East) are completely out; so also in the APC. The only opportunity now is the NNPP. We are aware that on the social media, the young men and women of the south East extraction are working towards getting the presidency, but the facts on the ground is that even if the entire zone or any zone in this country decides to vote for a particular person, that person, going by the provision of our constitution can not be president. I think the Constitution is deliberate to ensure that everybody in the country is involved.

“Today, many people in the South East believe that they are being marginalised and it will even be worst, if they are not involved in the 2023 project. Labor Party as it stands today can not certainly win an election because the support is mainly from a particular zone and the figures there can not earn anybody a presidential position.”

