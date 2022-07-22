Portable gets backing from MC Oluomo amidst ‘one million boys’ saga (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

In the midst of the ‘one million boys’ backlash, popular singer Portable Omolalomi receives the support of NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo.

Portable claimed in a viral video that he was the founder of the cult group ‘one million boys,’ prompting threats.

In a new video posted to his social media, MC Oluomo assured the singer of his safety in the areas where he had been threatened to stay away.

Speaking further on their political ambitions, Portable emphasized his support for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-reelection Olu’s and Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

“This is Lagos state, I cannot say anyone should not walk. You said he should not step foot in Agege, Lekki, and Oshodi; who are in those places if not us,” MC Oluomo said in part.

Watch the video below …

 

