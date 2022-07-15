“Vawulence in Osun” – Netizens detail their observations after Portable undressed during APC campaign rally [Photos]

Peculiar photos of up and coming singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, campaigning for APC have sparked reactions online.

The singer campaigned for the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

The pictures which are now making the rounds on the net show the moment the controversial singer stripped almost naked, holding a long broom while on top of a van that was crammed with mass of bodies who trailed him.

The election is set to take place on July 16.

Reacting to the photos one, @Judith Michael wrote: “I thought it was a mad person until I saw the flag. Even the statue cover body, person wey hol flag cover body na only you dey show us your pants… this only portrays madness.”

@Ukeme Ette wrote: “If you think about it deeply, each person picks a candidate that they can relate to. Deep calls until deep while the shallow remain with their shallow choice. It’s very simple. I don’t expect Portable to be attracted to anything beyond Agbado and Emi lokan mantra.

