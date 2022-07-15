TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second…

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches…

“Vawulence in Osun” – Netizens detail their observations after Portable undressed during APC campaign rally [Photos]

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Peculiar photos of up and coming singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, campaigning for APC have sparked reactions online.

The singer campaigned for the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

The pictures which are now making the rounds on the net show the moment the controversial singer stripped almost naked, holding a long broom while on top of a van that was crammed with mass of bodies who trailed him.

READ ALSO

Portable blows hot after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram…

Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates 61st birthday in style

The election is set to take place on July 16.

Reacting to the photos one, @Judith Michael wrote: “I thought it was a mad person until I saw the flag. Even the statue cover body, person wey hol flag cover body na only you dey show us your pants… this only portrays madness.”

@Ukeme Ette wrote: “If you think about it deeply, each person picks a candidate that they can relate to. Deep calls until deep while the shallow remain with their shallow choice. It’s very simple. I don’t expect Portable to be attracted to anything beyond Agbado and Emi lokan mantra.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Truck driver strips, acts insane after crashing into 2021 Nissan Rogue worth…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Vawulence in Osun” – Netizens detail their observations after Portable…

Joke Silva tears up as she appreciates Taiwo Ajai Lycett’s rare friendship

Tiwa Savage receives honorary Doctorate degree from her alma mater, Kent…

Portable blows hot after Davido unfollowed him on Instagram over his support for…

Princess rain thunderous curses on Yomi Fabiyi and others following Baba…

How I unknowingly drove my girlfriend of 4 years to her traditional wedding –…

“I love him but he’s not better than me” – Ruger reacts to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More