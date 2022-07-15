Princess rain thunderous curses on Yomi Fabiyi and others following Baba Ijesha’s sentence (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Princess Damilola, a well-known Nollywood actress, insults Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

This comes after Yomi Fabiyi suggested contesting the court’s decision over Baba Ijesha’s sentence for abusing a minor.

She took to her Instagram page to express her worries about the development and curse the actor’s unwavering support for his friend.

Princess also blasted other Nollywood performers, including Mama Rainbow, Yinka Quadri, and Baba Latin, to the contentious meeting in response to their disregard for the negligence in the industry.

“All the kids that come out of your body, Yomi Fabiyi, you shall not reap the fruit of your labour from none of them,” she said in part.

See some reactions below …

superwoman9ja: Wow this is deep. I understand her pain though

dearlife_: Omo!! This curse is too much Abeg. She’s really pained and the whole issues is quite distateful and as it is she has gotten the justice she needs, let her just let it be for the love of God. Abeg.

