By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels Nwoko recently reacted to a post made by her colleague, Somadina Adinma.

Somadina Adinma had shared new photos of himself on Instagram, while claiming in his caption that he is 99 percent Angel.

He captioned the photo:
“I’m 99% angel 😇 , but oh ,that 1% 👹”

However, in reaction to the post made by her ex-boyfriend, Actress Regina Daniels replied Somadina laying emphasis on his description of being an angel.

Regina wrote:

“Hmmm Angel �🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄”

Recall that, their alleged relationship had fallen apart following speculations of the actress dating billionaire Prince Ned Nwoko.

However, the speculations turned out to be true as Regina Daniels is happily married to billionaire Prince Ned Nwoko and they are blessed with two lovely male kids.

