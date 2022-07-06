Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates 61st birthday in style

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo is elated as he celebrates his new age in grand style.

The thespian turned 61 years today, July 6th and has taken to his social media page to pen a beautiful message to himself.

He noted how birthdays are another chance for people to look backwards as well as forward and for one to realize how far God has brought one.

He shared beautiful photos on his Instagram to mark his new age.

He wrote:

“This is 61 and counting! Super grateful and thankful for God’s grace upon my life. Birthdays are a chance to look back and forward and all I see is God’s grace upon the life of this shy warri boy that said yes to life. Grateful for family, staff, friends and business partners and the hands in the creative industry that have given me so much joy and opportunities to shoot my shot! To all July babies BIG ENERGY all through this perfect month”.

