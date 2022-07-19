Sabinus reacts as James Brown says he intends to get pregnant (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial crossdresser and influencer, James Brown has revealed that he plans to have a child in the future even though he is a transwoman.

The socialite disclosed this during a recent Instagram live session he has with skit makers, Oga Sabinus and Bello Kreb.

The comedian, Bello queried James if he still posseses the male bodily parts he had been born with, and plans to have a child in the future.

James Brown, who is currently in London, replied him by stating that he is a woman who plans to get pregnant and deliver the child like it’s done over where he is in UK.

Reacting, Sabinus aka Mr Funny stated that he is patiently waiting for that day to see how James would give birth to a baby.

Watch them below:

