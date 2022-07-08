Two corp members propose to female colleagues’ during POP (Video)

Two male NYSC corpers have made their passing out an unforgettable one by proposing to their female colleagues following the end of the their parade.

The proposal occured at the NYSC orientation camps in Ondo State and Abuja, the capital of the country.

In the video now making the rounds on the internet, the Ondo corpers went down on one knee before popping the four word question.

The other male corper in Abuja, however, was seen standing while he proposed to his colleague moments after they collected their discharge certificates.

While some Nigerians have congratulated them on their move, others have however doubted that that was a wise move since they have supposedly not gotten jobs.

Watch the video below;