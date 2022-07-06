TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens…

What God Told Me Will Happen To Nyesom Wike If He Is Not Careful – Prophet David Elijah

Entertainment
By Shalom

Founder and General overseer of Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos state, prophet David Elijah, has made a claim about Nyesom Wike.

The prophet in a video on the church’ YouTube channel, disclosed what God told him can happen to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike if he’s not careful.

In the video, he said:

READ ALSO

List and faces of newly elected governors in Nigeria –…

“God told me that He is taking me to Rivers State. I asked why He was taking me there and He said it was to go warn the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike against imposing a lockdown on the church. If he is not careful and he disobeys, he will experience some misfortunes in his political career.

As you might know, it is already happening. The gate of hell will never prevail against the church of God and it will continue to march forward. God. Wike should be careful not to go against this message or else, he will have more problems in his career”.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens up, seeks…

Canadian Woman Happy to Arrive in Nigeria to Meet Her Nigerian Lover (Video)

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

‘Your beauty and body is not enough to get a guy like me in bed’…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Newcastle showing interest in highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Pastor makes men transfer money to their wife, girlfriend during church service…

Judge dismissed for snatching wife of man who filed for divorce

Charles Inojie Reacts To Mercy Johnson’s Post About Cheating Husbands

“I gave him my all and he still dumped me” – lady laments

“My Plan Was To Sell Her” – Woman Who Stole Her…

Lady Shares How She Lost N2 Million in Her Bank account in Few Minutes

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More