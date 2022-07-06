What God Told Me Will Happen To Nyesom Wike If He Is Not Careful – Prophet David Elijah

Founder and General overseer of Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, Yaba, Lagos state, prophet David Elijah, has made a claim about Nyesom Wike.

The prophet in a video on the church’ YouTube channel, disclosed what God told him can happen to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike if he’s not careful.

In the video, he said:

“God told me that He is taking me to Rivers State. I asked why He was taking me there and He said it was to go warn the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike against imposing a lockdown on the church. If he is not careful and he disobeys, he will experience some misfortunes in his political career.

As you might know, it is already happening. The gate of hell will never prevail against the church of God and it will continue to march forward. God. Wike should be careful not to go against this message or else, he will have more problems in his career”.