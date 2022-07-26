What is the meaning of this? – Rapper Ycee calls out Solomon Buchi over controversial message to fiancée

Popular singer, Ycee has reacted after life coach, Solomon Buchi wrote a controversial post to his fiancée, Arike.

Recall that the social commentator, Solomon had taken to his social media page to declare that she is not be the most intelligent or beautiful lady but he has chosen never to find perfection in anyone.

His post had triggered a social media uproar as so many Nigerians claimed that the message was insulting to his fiancée.

Ycee has also tackled Buchi as he advises people to only go out with people that see them as their number one.

He wrote:

“You people should marry someone that likes you and sees you as the number one person in the world because what even in the f..k is the message?”

