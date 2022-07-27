Why I married Mcfish – Anita Joseph reveals

Veteran Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph who is known for flaunting her husband, Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as Mc Fish has revealed why she married him.

The duo recently left tongues wagging on social media after dropping another video of themselves.

In the video which Anita Joseph shared on her official Instagram page, Mc Fish was seen picking outfits for Anita to wear as he didn’t want her to rock a revealing clothing.

Captioning the post, Anita described her husband as a funny man, stating that it is one of the reasons she married him.

She also claimed that she taught her Yoruba husband how to speak the Igbo language fluently as her husband now “blows Igbo”.

She wrote:

“One of the reasons why I gree marry my man @realmcfish , he makes me laugh. I’ve been a good teacher to my husband see as e Dey blow igbo.”

Watch the video below: