TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée,…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s…

Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who made a trending jam ‘Machala’ in his honour

EntertainmentComedy
By Ezie Innocent

Grammy winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has been chastised for ignoring skit maker Carter Efe, who formed a song in his honor.

Wizkid

Cater Efe, a Wizkid fan, released his debut track ‘Machala’ on Friday, July 29th, and it quickly amassed millions of streams and became the No.1 music in Nigeria on Apple Music.

READ ALSO

Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, hints at pregnancy due…

“He is bigger than you everywhere” – Man…

Carter who couldn’t contain his joy stripped down to his boxers in excitement.

However, amid the euphoria, Wizkid is yet to break silence as regards the jam despite several taggings by netizens.

Carter Efe

A Twitter user identified as @reybecar_ who isn’t pleased with Starboy’s cold attitude boldly called him out.

She wrote:

“It’s very shameful stanning Wizkid tbh. Carter sang a song with his name and it’s trending but up till now he just kept mute, Low key life una.”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I felt betrayed by him in private”– Alex Ekubo’s ex -fiancée, Fancy Acholonu…

Trouble in paradise as Yul Edochie unfollows first wife, May on Instagram amid…

“You were paid N10 million through your wife’s account not to drag…

Regina Daniels reveals what she tells her husband, Ned whenever he complains…

Woman finds out after wedding that her husband is a mechanic not car dealer

Drama as Georgina Onuoha blast Yul Edochie for mocking her over involvement in…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who made a trending jam…

#BBNaija: Beauty confronts Ilebaye after Saturday night party, yanks off her wig…

Lady drags man online for refusing to pay N7k transport fare after spending…

‘Boys no near my house’ – Yul Edochie warns as he flaunts 17-year-old daughter,…

2Face Idibia makes son proud with a stellar performance at his school’s final…

#BBNaija: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag spotted kissing aggressively (Video)

“I and my son’s life is in danger” – Sandra Iheuwa raises alarm

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More