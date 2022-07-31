Wizkid called out for snubbing skit maker, Carter Efe who made a trending jam ‘Machala’ in his honour

Grammy winner Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has been chastised for ignoring skit maker Carter Efe, who formed a song in his honor.

Cater Efe, a Wizkid fan, released his debut track ‘Machala’ on Friday, July 29th, and it quickly amassed millions of streams and became the No.1 music in Nigeria on Apple Music.

Carter who couldn’t contain his joy stripped down to his boxers in excitement.

However, amid the euphoria, Wizkid is yet to break silence as regards the jam despite several taggings by netizens.

A Twitter user identified as @reybecar_ who isn’t pleased with Starboy’s cold attitude boldly called him out.

She wrote:

“It’s very shameful stanning Wizkid tbh. Carter sang a song with his name and it’s trending but up till now he just kept mute, Low key life una.”

