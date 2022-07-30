Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock, hints at pregnancy due date as she flaunts baby bump

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Jada Pollock, a Grammy award-winning singer’s baby mama, is counting her blessings as a mother as she hints at a pregnancy due date.

The businesswoman, who recently confirmed her relationship with Wizkid Balogun, has officially revealed her baby bump.

Jada Pollock, who took to Instagram to count her blessings as an expectant mother, hinted at her pregnancy due date, which appears to be closer than ever.

Sharing breathtaking photos of herself with her first child, Jada wrote;

Here’s to the very next chapter. I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days. Too never make me want to give up.

Too make me want to go harder and fight harder then I need too. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen life.

Just when we thought that we was blessed with one incredible human GOD showed up again and blessed with another. I feel so grateful and blessed. P.S- My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol,#SuperWoman #SuperMum loading!!”

 

