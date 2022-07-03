Wizkid stuns fans as he declares undying love for Davido and Burna Boy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Wizkid Balogun, a Grammy award-winning singer, expresses his love and support for his colleagues in the entertainment industry, Davido and Burna Boy.


It is no secret that the trio does not get along, with the exception of Burna Boy and Wizkid, who have been friends for a long time.

Wizkid acknowledged Burna Boy and Davido in an unexpected way during his performance at 2022 Afronation in Portugal.

In his words,

“Everytime I link up with my brother, he is always telling me good shit about unity and Afrobeats. I wanna tell you tonight Starboy got love for Burnaboy, I got love for Davido, I got love for every f**king body.

I wanna say thank you to the fans for supporting us and bringing us here to.”

Watch the video below …

 

