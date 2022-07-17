“You will leave a lasting legacy” Davido prays for President Buhari over what he did for his uncle, Senator Ademola

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeats artiste, has expressed his love and support for President Muhammadu Buhari in response to his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Following his uncle, Senator Adeleke’s participation in the 2022 Osun State Governship election, the singer has become a topic of discussion.

Following Adeleke’s victory, President Buhari sent him a message of congratulations.

President Muhammmadu Buhari stated that Senator Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun governorship election demonstrated respect for the electorate’s will.

Buhari said this in a statement today, Sunday July 17th.

Buhari had said the success of the election was an exhibition of stakeholders’ commitment towards reinforcing the country’s democratic processes.

He tweeted,

“I congratulate senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot,” Buhari said.

“This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

“The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”

Reacting to his tweet, Davido appreciated the president for the congratulatory message.

He prayed for him to leave a lasting legacy.

“You will leave a lasting legacy! God bless you for this act alone sir!”.