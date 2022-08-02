2face’s management reacts to report claiming he impregnated another woman

The management of veteran singer 2Face Idibia has denied reports that the singer has impregnated another woman.

The singer’s rumor of having another baby mama on the way arose after he penned a lengthy apology letter to his wife and family for his shortcomings.

According to an official statement issued by 2Face Idibia’s management, the report is completely false.

The statement reads, “It is understandable for fans, friends and concerned members of public to get curious and seek to know why @official2baba posted an apology to his wife, @annieidibia1, family and management a few days ago.

We would like to put it on record that the “why” is exactly what was explicitly spelt out in the same post – the pressure of almost a quarter of century of superstardom and a wish to focus on making music without the burden of high expectations of a role model.

Reports of him getting anyone pregnant are totally false and malicious and we urge well-meaning media platforms and members of the public to completely disregard such. It is fake news.

Many would recall that this fictitious banker character has been repeatedly getting e-pregnant for @official2baba every two or three years since 2014. There is no iota of truth in this allegation.

– Now Muzik.”