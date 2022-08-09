Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public apology (Video)

Popular Nollywood thespian, Annie Idibia speaks out following 2Baba’s public apology to her and his kids.

Recall that yesterday, the popular singer took to his social media page to pen a lengthy public apology to his wife, son and other family members for causing them embarrassment while denouncing his role model status.

Following his public apology, Annie Idibia shared a video of them looking all lovey-dovey on her Instagram page.

She reaffirmed her love for the legendary singer and added that the world doesn’t need to understand.

In her words, she wrote: “Our love isn’t for everybody. They don’t need to understand it… It’s on us and us alone”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1)

