#BBNaija: Bella blows hot after Sheggz called her the ‘brokest’ girl he has ever dated

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Sheggz and Bella recently got into a conversation which later tourned sour.

During the discussion, the duo who are currently an item in the house, talked about personal matters on the bed.

Sheggz told Bella that she is the ‘brokest’ girl he has ever been with, and Bella got so offended over his statement.

Bella, who was very furious about what he said, warned Sheggz never to insult her again.

In her words:

“Don’t you ever insult me in your life, telling me that I’m the brokest girl you’ve ever dated? Do you know me outside the house?”

Sheggz however asked her why she always chooses to react to everything he says.

He then defended himself, saying he was angry and could not have said that in his right state of mind. Moments later, he apologized to Bella.