BBNaija S7: “Na now game start, all man for himself” Jubilation as Biggie merges Level 1 and Level 2 housemates [Video]

By Ezie Innocent

Fans of Africa’s most watched TV reality show are ecstatic that Biggie has finally combined Level 1 and Level 2 housemates.

After the eviction show on Sunday night, the two houses were merged this evening.

According to the report, the level 2 housemates were the most viewed channel based on social media reactions.

Many claimed that the Level 2 housemates served the audience content, as opposed to the Level 1 housemates, who attempted to make unity and relationships their goals.

Taking to social media, viewers of the show expressed excitement at the unending drama about to unfold.

debonair_jewelries: Na now game start…all man for himself

officialvanny: Shey Bella said she can’t stay with level 2 she better fight biggie

dagabeesbeautylounge: Bella I just dey pity you the kind collect wey you go collect if you do anyhow ehn

veeveeyano: Na now game start

mosh_creations: It’s about to be a chaotic season!!

justkaren___: Time to get popcorn

honeyp_store1: The game is about to start…grab your popcorn and ice cream

eeshafashion_: All man for himself now, level 1 about to see pepper

_qween_elle: Na this season dey interesting pass…serving content from the first week

