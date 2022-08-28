Beautiful Swedish lady leaks bedroom tape with BNXN (Video)

Daniel Benson, an Afrobeats musician better known as BNXN, has joined the list of Nigerian entertainers embroiled in a scandal involving leaked tapes.

A bedroom video of a Swedish woman allegedly his girlfriend and the musician was leaked online.

Unverified rumors claim that she became pregnant for him and sought to come public about their relationship, but he tried to silence her.



She then leaked a video on social media, which showed BNXN without any clothes on while she was on the bed.

The lady deleted the video but a Twitter user known as Junio Vawulence reposted a part of the clip which captured only the artiste.

The girlfriend later posted another one that captured BNXN after he had worn his clothes and she showed her face.

