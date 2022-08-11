TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Blessing Okoro reacts after getting called out for still editing her “ikebe” after surgery

Entertainment
By Shalom

Relationship adviser, Blessing Okoro has reacted after getting slammed for editing her photos to make her backside look bigger.

The self acclaimed relationship expert was lambasted online as people claimed she edited the way her butt looks in photos, despite going under the knife to make it look better.

A follower pointed this out after she shared a photo flaunting her hips on Instagram.

The Instagram user said;

After the surgery u still dey edit ur picture, omo I just tire for this life, anyway u still need to add up more fat because y editing.”

Blessing’s reply reads;

*that is what editing app is for. Mumu. Surgery is for correction not perfection. Bluk bra ins.”

Recall that Blessing revealed that she spent over N3 million on her liposuction surgery.

The self-proclaimed relationship expert, who recently went under the knife and kept her fans and followers updated throughout the process, revealed the cost of her new butt on Franky Speaking podcast.

Speaking on why she was open about the procedure, she stated that she wanted to control the narrative because if she had kept it a secret, it would have leaked out.

