“Since she do nyash we no go rest for her again” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro over message to future husband (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, a self-proclaimed relationship therapist, has been mocked after she went on her knees to appeal to her next partner.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, she revealed that there is only one thing her partner could do to shatter her and make her never forgive him.

One thing, she revealed, would be for her husband or boyfriend to cheat on her with another man.

Blessing Okoro stated that it would be better the future boyfriend/husband opens up early on in the relationship so she can decide whether she can deal with it or not.

Watch the video below;

Her message to her future suitors has stirred up varied reactions from Netizens;

africanflamingo_ wrote: “Since she do yansh, we no go rest for her again. Wahala”

lordes_marian_ wrote: “Bobrisky blessing dy beg you and your people”

