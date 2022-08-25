“Bobrisky wouldn’t be alive without filter, he’s below my standard” – Solomon Buchi slams crossdresser (Video)

Controversial life coach, Solomon Buchi has served popular socialite, Idris Olanrewaju Bobrisky a savage blast.

The crossdresser was savagely ridiculed by the relationship counselor during an Instagram live session for mocking him after his (Buchi) Instagram page, which had over 200K followers, was deleted due to allegations of deceit and fraudulent behavior.

After a fan called his attention to some unflattering things Bobrisky had said about Solomon, he had to let it all out, which led to Solomon’s attacks at Bob.

Buchi declared angrily that the self-proclaimed richest female in Nigeria is far beyond his standards. He asserted that if Bobrisky’s filters are removed, he won’t be able to survive.

A fan had threatened to send the clip to the cross dresser; Buchi, although told them to go ahead since he isn’t afraid of him.

Watch the video below: