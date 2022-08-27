Corps member narrates how thieves cleared his accounts and even took loan from his bank

A serving member of the NYSC, Ogbuka, has narrated how he got scammed by “yahoo boys”. Ogbuka shared this during an open discussion on Twitter.

The victim said the fraudsters stole his phone, withdrew everything he had in his main account as well as his NYSC payment account .

He added that the fraudsters created a palmpay account with his name and account number and transfered the money to their anonymous account.

He tweeted;

“My phone was stolen..They withdrew everything I have in my main account and nysc bank account.

They even took loan with my bank account. These guys are heartless and wicked.

The person created a palm pay account with my phone number and withdrew my money. Lol..Happened last week”