Now I understand why Regina Daniels married Ned – Ultimate Love Star, Ebiteinyee

Entertainment
By Shalom

Ultimate love star, Ebiteinyee has stated that she now understands why actress Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko.

Ebiteinyee shared this in a cryptic post while speaking about the marriage of actress Regina Daniels and Prince Ned Nwoko.

On her Instagram story, the star disclosed that she has gotten to a point where she clearly understands why Regina Daniels married Ned Nwoko.

She wrote:

“I’m at the point where I understand why Regina married Sir Ned ooooooo.”

Recall that Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko sparked massive reactions years back due to the age difference between the duo.

Her post triggered some reactions from social media users;

@_zee_beauty_empire wrote:
“Regina is a hardworking young lady that married a billionaire and didn’t stop being hardworking. She kept working hard!!!! So Aunty, please this your post about someone’s personal life is absolutely not it!!! And that’s on period.”

@lustreluks wrote:
“Na that geh smart pass”

@c_philscakes wrote:
“She just bagged her generational future she’s a real realist”

@official_grace20 commented:
“Sapa don hold this one for neck”

