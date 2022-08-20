DonJazzy sends message to the love of his life, shares her photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Michael Collins Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy has revealed that he is willing to wait for the love of his life, Rihanna, even if it takes 10 years.

He made this disclosure in a recent video he posted via his Instagram account.

He captioned it:
“I go wait, if an 10 years e go take.”

The 39-year-old record producer is well known for always professing his undying love for Barbados-born American singer Rihanna Fenty.

He occasionally shares photoshopped images of them on his social media accounts.

Reacting to this video, hrh_ndila wrote:
“Boss, I thought we were over this already? Chailll!”

rodic9 wrote:
“be like say this love don Dey carry you go where you no know BS”

donBays_d wrote:
” I go wait if na 10 years E go take. make I fit be her in-law… baby girl you too fine.”

ten_musicc wrote:
“I go tag ASAP Rocky.”

Watch the video below:

